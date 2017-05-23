How Nawaz Sharif was humiliated at US-Arab-Islamic Summit in Riyadh

New Delhi: Pakistan's bogus claims of fighting a war against terrorism were left exposed when Pakistani Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif was not allowed to speak at the first-ever Arab-Islamic-American Summit, which took place in Saudi Arabia's Riyadh.

The anti-terror summit was attended by US President Donald Trump and Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz.

According to a report by Pakistan's The Nation, Sharif was not allowed to put forth his views, even as leaders of some “minion states” gave their views on terrorism.

“The popular sentiment among the majority of Pakistani media delegation was that of a total humiliation of the sole Muslim nuclear power because not only there was no mention of Islamabad’s role against global terrorism but also the prime minister of the ‘frontline state’ was denied the opportunity to put forth its point of view.” the report said.

During his speech, US President Trump mentioned how terrorism has affected countries like the US, India, Russia, China etc. However, the fact that Trump did not mention Pakistan in the list pinched the South Asia country even more. “The mention of India among the list of terror victims was more pinching as it comes at a time Islamabad, through spy-terrorist Kulbhushan Jadhav’s case at International Court of Justice, is trying to convince the world of New Delhi’s role in fanning terror,” it said.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan took a dig at Sharif, saying: “The most important thing is that he (Trump) did not even mention Pakistan, the country that fought America's war and lost 70,000 people".

Sharif was accompanied by his Adviser on Foreign Affairs Sartaj Aziz and First Lady Begum Kulsoom Nawaz.

In addition to King Salman and US President Donald Trump, 55 heads of state and government from the Muslim world were invited to participate in the summit.