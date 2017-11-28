Huge explosion, fire in Tel Aviv; three killed: Reports

Tel Aviv: A large explosion and fire have rocked an area of Tel Aviv resulting in casualties, though it appeared the incident was accidental, Israeli media reported early Tuesday.

The explosion and fire occurred at a hardware store in the Jaffa area, reports said.

There were conflicting reports on casualties, with Haaretz newspaper saying three people were killed, while other news media reported several others were seriously wounded.

Police could not immediately be reached for comment.

Haaretz reported that the incident was likely not criminal, though an investigation was ongoing.