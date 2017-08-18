Huge fire breaks out at Barcelona Airport, no casualty

Barcelona: A huge fire broke out at the Barcelona Airport on Friday, hours after 14 people were killed by ISIS here and in the Cambrils city, media reports said.

The cause of the fire was not immediately known but reports said the security has been tightened around the airport after the incident.

The inferno comes as the toll in the terror attacks in Spain rose to 14 on Friday.

The fatalities occurred when terrorists ploughed into pedestrians in Barcelona and Cambrils.

The emergency services said a woman injured in the Cambrils attack has died, bringing the total to 14 in both attacks.

Earlier in the day, the Spanish police said that they had shot dead 'four suspected terrorists' and left another injured, who later succumbed to his injuries early Friday in Cambrils.

"We're united in grief," Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy said in a televised address after rushing to Barcelona.

"Above all, we're united in the firm intention to defeat those who want to take our values and way of life from us, "Rajoy added.