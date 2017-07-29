Human remains discovered on Mont Blanc may belong to Air India casualties

New Delhi: Remains of human bodies have been traced on Mont Blanc in the French Alps, which could belong to passengers killed in Air India plane crashes over 50 years ago, confirmed sources on Friday.

Daniel Roche, who is fascinated by air plane crashes and keen to excavate remains, has found traces of human body parts including a hand and the upper part of a leg on Thursday. Roche has been looking for remains since years in Bossons Glacier.

"I had never found any significant human remains before," AFP quoted Roche as saying.

Earlier in 1950, an Air India flight crashed on the mountains, killing at least 48 people. Following the incident another Bombay-New York Air India flight had crashed near Mont Blanc's summit in 1966 which claimed lives of nearly 117 people on board.

According to Roche, the remains could be of a female passenger from the 1966 plane crash as he found one of the plane's four jet engines.

Following the discovery, Roche informed the local emergency services in the Chamonix valley who recovered the remains and took those down the mountains by helicopter. However, the remains are yet to undergo examination by the experts.

"These remains are probably not from the same person," said Stephane Bozon of the local gendarmerie. "They are probably from passengers, but between the two aircrafts, it's difficult to say," he added.

(With AFP inputs)