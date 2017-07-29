close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

Human remains discovered on Mont Blanc may belong to Air India casualties

Remains of human body have been traced on Mont Blanc in the French Alps, which could belong to passengers killed in Air India plane crashes over 50 years ago, confirmed sources on Friday. 

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Saturday, July 29, 2017 - 19:26
Human remains discovered on Mont Blanc may belong to Air India casualties

New Delhi: Remains of human bodies have been traced on Mont Blanc in the French Alps, which could belong to passengers killed in Air India plane crashes over 50 years ago, confirmed sources on Friday. 

Daniel Roche, who is fascinated by air plane crashes and keen to excavate remains, has found traces of human body parts including a hand and the upper part of a leg on Thursday. Roche has been looking for remains since years in Bossons Glacier.

"I had never found any significant human remains before," AFP quoted Roche as saying.

Earlier in 1950, an Air India flight crashed on the mountains, killing at least 48 people. Following the incident another Bombay-New York Air India flight had crashed near Mont Blanc's summit in 1966 which claimed lives of nearly 117 people on board.

According to Roche, the remains could be of a female passenger from the 1966 plane crash as he found one of the plane's four jet engines.

Following the discovery, Roche informed the local emergency services in the Chamonix valley who recovered the remains and took those down the mountains by helicopter. However, the remains are yet to undergo examination by the experts.

"These remains are probably not from the same person," said Stephane Bozon of the local gendarmerie. "They are probably from passengers, but between the two aircrafts, it's difficult to say," he added.

(With AFP inputs)

TAGS

Human remains discovered on Mont Blanc may belong to Air India casualties

From Zee News

Gujarat floods: Over 8000 rescued and 70,000 migrated
Gujarat

Gujarat floods: Over 8000 rescued and 70,000 migrated

Akali Dal questions Rahul Gandhi over Operation Bluestar, asks &#039;if 1984 attack on Golden Temple was deliberate&#039;
Punjab

Akali Dal questions Rahul Gandhi over Operation Bluestar, a...

Pakistan Army wants jihadi Prime Minister, says BJP&#039;s Subramanian Swamy
India

Pakistan Army wants jihadi Prime Minister, says BJP's...

HILLARIOUS! Tiger&#039;s reaction after being woken up from sleep by another big cat sets internet on fire — Watch
India

HILLARIOUS! Tiger's reaction after being woken up from...

Uttar Pradesh

AAP protests against rising crime rate, school fee hike in...

Maharashtra

Maharashtra varsity VC found to be foreigner, sacked

Uttar Pradesh

Constable shot dead by armed men in Agra

NASA discovers chemicals that could form &#039;membranes&#039; on Saturn&#039;s moon Titan!
Space

NASA discovers chemicals that could form 'membranes...

Viral video: Odisha teacher, standing with stick, makes students clean her scooter — Watch
Odisha

Viral video: Odisha teacher, standing with stick, makes stu...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video


WION FEATURES

Video: Suspected Kashmiri militants play cricket with AK47 as wicket

Nice, France: A year later, through the eyes of a Muslim

Top 5 inventions from Israel (Tech check)

Judaism, India's oldest foreign religion

Vegetarian beef farmer puts cows to pasture

Disabled dogs in Taiwan get hot new wheels