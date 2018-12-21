हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
BRT

Hundreds of Pakistan traffic cops report eye, lung problems due to BRT project

Noise and dust pollution has had a detrimental impact on traffic cops and locals in and around the area.

Hundreds of Pakistan traffic cops report eye, lung problems due to BRT project
Representational image

In an unfortunate example of how man-made pollution has an extremely detrimental impact on humans, at least 400 traffic cops in Pakistan's Peshawar have complained of lung and eye problems after being deployed in an area where a Bus Rapid Transit is being developed.

Dawn reported that the traffic cops have complained of pulmonary and eye problems which has primarily been caused by overexposure to duest caused by construction activities. Long working hours in absolutely hazardous conditions where trucks laden with concrete roll over dusty roads has resulted in traffic cops here suffering enormously. The level of pollution has been alarming in and around the construction site and it is reported that a letter of appeal was previously written by the chief of Peshawar Traffic Department to Peshawar Development Authority.

While no preventive measures were put in place despite the letter, PDA has now agreed to bear the cost of treatment of the traffic cops who have been moved to a military hospital.

Locals here too have complained about the different kinds of pollution in the area - dust and noise. It has been claimed by those in charge that sprinkling roads to minimise spread of dust and check on illegal dumping of construction waste has been undertaken.

Tags:
BRTPDAPeshawar Development Authority

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close