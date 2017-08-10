 
Hurricane Franklin makes landfall on coast of Mexico

Hurricane Franklin has made landfall on the coast of Mexico.

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Thursday, August 10, 2017 - 14:07

Miami: Hurricane Franklin has made landfall on the coast of Mexico.

The National Hurricane Center says the storm reached the coastline about 80 miles southeast of Tuxpan, Mexico, early Thursday with maximum sustained winds of 85 mph.

Franklin strengthened into the first hurricane of the Atlantic season yesterday.

Authorities in Veracruz ordered classes cancelled at public schools today as a precautionary measure.

As a tropical storm, Franklin made a relatively mild run across the Yucatan Peninsula earlier in the week.

Mexico Civil Defense director Ricardo de la Cruz said Tuesday that the storm's impact on Yucatan was not as bad as initially feared, with some trees down and power out in some areas.

