close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

Hurricane Harvey to be costliest natural disaster in US: Report

Hurricane Harvey, which has wreaked havoc in Texas and Louisiana in the southeast US, is likely to be the most expensive weather disaster in US history, according to a report.

﻿
IANS| Last Updated: Wednesday, September 6, 2017 - 09:56
Hurricane Harvey to be costliest natural disaster in US: Report
Hurricane Harvey in Texas (Reuters)

New York: Hurricane Harvey, which has wreaked havoc in Texas and Louisiana in the southeast US, is likely to be the most expensive weather disaster in US history, according to a report.

The total losses from Harvey would reach $190 billion or one per cent of the nation`s gross domestic product (GDP), countering the expected growth in the economy for the rest of this year, according to the report published Friday by AccuWeather, a US weather forecasting firm.

It said the losses will impact every American and counter GDP growth, while it will likely force the Federal Reserve to postpone any interest rate changes for the rest of the year, Xinhua news agency reported.

"The economic growth that had been predicted for the rest of this year will at least be cut in half as a result of the devastation from Hurricane Harvey," it noted, adding that effects of the storm will ripple across the country, impacting everything from food and gas prices to shipping costs and jobs, etc.

Harvey blew ashore on August 25 as the most powerful hurricane hitting Texas in more than 50 years, displacing more than one million people and damaged some 200,000 homes in a path of destruction that stretches for more than 500 km. The Houston area has been devastated by severe flooding, after receiving 1.4 m of rain.

Joel N. Myers, president of AccuWeather, said that as the disaster continues and the extent of human suffering will only increase as floodwaters and lack of electricity and basic services puts Houston into third world-like conditions for days or weeks to come.

Adding to the misery, temperatures will climb between 100 and 105 degrees Fahrenheit in the next few days, Myers explained. Standing water may lead to disease, hazardous mold and other concerns like outbreaks of mosquitoes.

"This will be the costliest and worst natural disaster in American history," he said.

TAGS

Hurricane HarveyUS

From Zee News

PM Narendra Modi meets Aung San Suu Kyi, says India understands Myanmar&#039;s concern on Rohingya crisis
India

PM Narendra Modi meets Aung San Suu Kyi, says India underst...

ISRO rocket&#039;s heat shield separation failed by malfunctioning pyro elements on August 31? - Read
Space

ISRO rocket's heat shield separation failed by malfunc...

Lenovo K8 Plus India launch: Watch livestreaming
Mobiles

Lenovo K8 Plus India launch: Watch livestreaming

Lenovo K8 Plus to be launched in India today – All you need to know
Mobiles

Lenovo K8 Plus to be launched in India today – All you need...

Cassini and Enceladus move in sync as NASA reveals a &#039;spacecraft&#039;s eye&#039; view
Space

Cassini and Enceladus move in sync as NASA reveals a '...

Military action against North Korea appears &#039;too horrific&#039;: UN chief
WorldAsia

Military action against North Korea appears 'too horri...

Hurricane Irma of `unprecedented intensity` in the Atlantic
Americas

Hurricane Irma of `unprecedented intensity` in the Atlantic

Aditya Sachdeva murder case: Sentencing of Rocky Yadav, three others today
Bihar

Aditya Sachdeva murder case: Sentencing of Rocky Yadav, thr...

Sanctions doubts grow as North Korea warns of &#039;gift packages&#039; for US
World

Sanctions doubts grow as North Korea warns of 'gift pa...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video


WION FEATURES

Rahul Gandhi to visit Silicon Valley to study Artificial Intelligence

Parineeti Chopra and Hardik Pandya, the new 'it' couple?

Watch: Gurmeet Ram Rahim's designer Ritu Goyal reveals new secrets

Indian police arrest British man accused of sexually abusing blind children

WATCH CCTV: Train crushes teenager in Madhya Pradesh, another Blue Whale death?

Rohingya children beheaded, civilians burned alive by Myanmarese security forces: Report