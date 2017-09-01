close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

Hurricane Harvey victims are neo-Nazis, suggests Charlie Hebdo cover

The hurricane has killed at least 35 people and displaced thousands of others. 

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Friday, September 1, 2017 - 00:44
Hurricane Harvey victims are neo-Nazis, suggests Charlie Hebdo cover

New Delhi: French satirical newspaper Charlie Hebdo has suggested that the victims of the catastrophic Hurricane Harvey, which hit the US state of Texas, are neo-Nazis, according to a media report on Thursday.

The hurricane has killed at least 35 people and displaced thousands of others.

The illustration on the paper's cover shows “swastika flags and hands raised in what looks like Nazi salutes” poking out of floodwaters, The Independent said.

The report also said that an accompanying text reads: "God exists! He drowned all the neo-Nazis of Texas."

The controversial cover is an “apparent reference” to Texans who gave massive support to Donald Trump in the presidential elections, it said.

The cartoon has drawn sharp reactions from the social media users in the US.

TAGS

Hurricane Harvey victimsNeo-NazisCharlie Hebdo coverFrench satirical newspaper Charlie HebdoHurricane Harvey

From Zee News

Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley hints at giving up Defence Ministry
India

Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley hints at giving up Defe...

Union minister Mahendra Nath Pandey appointed Uttar Pradesh BJP chief
Uttar Pradesh

Union minister Mahendra Nath Pandey appointed Uttar Pradesh...

AmericasWorld

Blasts at chemical plant spark new worry in storm-soaked Te...

Jharkhand

Jharkhand: Cattle rescued from illegal slaughter house

West Bengal

Two children of Triple Talaq petitioner go 'missing...

US says Iran shows &#039;true colours&#039; by restoring Hamas ties
World

US says Iran shows 'true colours' by restoring Ha...

Anita Karwal appointed CBSE chief
Education

Anita Karwal appointed CBSE chief

Apple sends out invitations for September 12 event; expected to launch iPhone 8
Mobiles

Apple sends out invitations for September 12 event; expecte...

26 killed, 9 missing in landslides in China
WorldAsia

26 killed, 9 missing in landslides in China

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video


WION FEATURES

Priyanka Gandhi recovers from dengue, discharged from hospital

Watch: Lawyer dies of suffocation in car during Mumbai floods

Aamir Khan donates Rs 25 lakh to Bihar flood victims

Bumper pulses harvest in India, Myanmar farmers unhappy

Indian student dies, another critical in hurricane-ravaged Texas

A wearable sticker that can prevent sexual assault