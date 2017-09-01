Hurricane Harvey victims are neo-Nazis, suggests Charlie Hebdo cover

New Delhi: French satirical newspaper Charlie Hebdo has suggested that the victims of the catastrophic Hurricane Harvey, which hit the US state of Texas, are neo-Nazis, according to a media report on Thursday.

The hurricane has killed at least 35 people and displaced thousands of others.

The illustration on the paper's cover shows “swastika flags and hands raised in what looks like Nazi salutes” poking out of floodwaters, The Independent said.

The report also said that an accompanying text reads: "God exists! He drowned all the neo-Nazis of Texas."

The controversial cover is an “apparent reference” to Texans who gave massive support to Donald Trump in the presidential elections, it said.

The cartoon has drawn sharp reactions from the social media users in the US.