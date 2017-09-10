close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

Hurricane Irma expected to strengthen before hitting Florida

Violent winds and outer rain bands of Irma, which was now a Category 3 hurricane, lashed the Florida Keys on Saturday and could make a landfall as a Category 4 storm.

﻿
IANS| Last Updated: Sunday, September 10, 2017 - 09:20
Hurricane Irma expected to strengthen before hitting Florida
File photo

Washington: Violent winds and outer rain bands of Irma, which was now a Category 3 hurricane, lashed the Florida Keys on Saturday and could make a landfall as a Category 4 storm.

According to CNN, with sustained winds at 120 mph, Irma slowly began turning from Cuba's northern coast up into the Florida Strait on Saturday, the National Hurricane Center said. 

The storm is expected to strengthen once it moves away from Cuba, turning north while remaining a powerful hurricane when it reaches Florida.

Irma's eye was due to strike the Florida Keys on Sunday morning before driving up the state's southwestern coast Sunday afternoon, according to the hurricane center.

Officials warned the 6.5 million residents under mandatory evacuation orders that time was running out.

"If you have been ordered to evacuate, you need to leave now. This is your last chance to make a good decision," Florida Governor Rick Scott was quoted as saying.

"You can't survive these storm surges. You've got to get out. You've got to evacuate. This storm is coming. Once the storm's here, we can't evacuate anybody," Scott said.

Federal Emergency Management Agency Administrator Brock Long said if people did not evacuate the Keys, they were on their own. 

"The message has been clear: The Keys are going to be impacted. There is no safe area within the Keys. And you put your life in your own hands by not evacuating," he said.

The officials warned that the storm surge could reach as high as 15 feet in some areas. 

A storm surge warning is in place for the Florida Keys, Tampa Bay and an extensive stretch of coastline wrapping most of the way around the state, the report said.

TAGS

Hurricane IrmaFloridaNational Hurricane Center

From Zee News

MK Stalin to meet TN governor today with Congress delegation
India

MK Stalin to meet TN governor today with Congress delegatio...

Bizarre! Tamil Nadu conductor to face action as pigeon travels without ticket
Tamil Nadu

Bizarre! Tamil Nadu conductor to face action as pigeon trav...

All unmanned level crossings will be removed in one year: Piyush Goyal
India

All unmanned level crossings will be removed in one year: P...

Ryan student death: Devastated father could not light the funeral pyre; family doubts police probe
India

Ryan student death: Devastated father could not light the f...

SIM cards not linked to Aadhaar will be deactivated after Feb 2018: Centre
India

SIM cards not linked to Aadhaar will be deactivated after F...

J&amp;K: Terrorist killed in Shopian encounter, another arrested with weapons
India

J&K: Terrorist killed in Shopian encounter, another arr...

JNU Student Union Election: United Left defeat ABVP, win all four posts of central panel
India

JNU Student Union Election: United Left defeat ABVP, win al...

Delhi: Five-year-old raped by peon inside school premises; accused arrested
India

Delhi: Five-year-old raped by peon inside school premises;...

Deadly quake, hurricane a one-two punch for Mexico; 66 die
AmericasWorld

Deadly quake, hurricane a one-two punch for Mexico; 66 die

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video


WION FEATURES

K8 Plus: Lenovo's new phone available @ Rs 10,999

Heavy security outside Dera Sacha Sauda headquarters in Sirsa as search operation begins

WATCH Exclusive: After Doklam standoff, India begins road construction near LAC

Hurricane Irma, rampaging through Caribbean, is most enduring super-storm on record

Three train derailments in 1 day, fourth accident narrowly-averted

China says Indian Army chief's views contrary to those expressed by Modi, Xi