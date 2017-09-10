close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

Hurricane Irma hits lower Florida Keys: US forecasters

Hurricane Irma`s eyewall slammed into the lower Florida Keys Sunday, lashing the island chain with fearsome wind gusts.

﻿
AFP| Last Updated: Sunday, September 10, 2017 - 16:53
Hurricane Irma hits lower Florida Keys: US forecasters
File photo

Florida: Hurricane Irma`s eyewall slammed into the lower Florida Keys Sunday, lashing the island chain with fearsome wind gusts.

The eye of the Category 4 storm was 15 miles (24 kilometers) southeast of Key West, bringing winds up to 130 miles per hour and threatening dangerous storm surges.

"This is an extremely dangerous and life-threatening situation!" the National Weather Service in Key West had said, urging those who had not heeded dire warnings to evacuate to take shelter "now to protect your life!"

TAGS

Hurricane IrmaFlorida KeysUnited StatesNational Weather ServiceStorm

From Zee News

Kim Jong-Un calls North Korean n-test &#039;great victory&#039;
WorldAsia

Kim Jong-Un calls North Korean n-test 'great victory...

North East

Eight Manipuri tribal girls rescued from Yangon

New malware steals users&#039; money through mobile phones: Report
Technology

New malware steals users' money through mobile phones:...

Traffic courts abolished in Delhi
Delhi

Traffic courts abolished in Delhi

North East

5 arrested on charges of smuggling heroin in Mizoram

World

Gunmen kill chief of religious council: Afghan official

No anti-incumbency, intolerance, cow no issues: MP Chief Minister
Madhya Pradesh

No anti-incumbency, intolerance, cow no issues: MP Chief Mi...

Uttar Pradesh

Uttar Pradesh: Muslim woman takes 'divorce' at pr...

Jammu and Kashmir

Govt to consider helicopter services for CRPF men in J&...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video


WION FEATURES

K8 Plus: Lenovo's new phone available @ Rs 10,999

Heavy security outside Dera Sacha Sauda headquarters in Sirsa as search operation begins

WATCH Exclusive: After Doklam standoff, India begins road construction near LAC

Hurricane Irma, rampaging through Caribbean, is most enduring super-storm on record

Three train derailments in 1 day, fourth accident narrowly-averted

China says Indian Army chief's views contrary to those expressed by Modi, Xi