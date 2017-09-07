close
Hurricane Irma leaves behind 'total devastation', 1 dead

﻿
AFP| Last Updated: Thursday, September 7, 2017 - 06:37
Hurricane Irma leaves behind &#039;total devastation&#039;, 1 dead
Representational pic of Hurrican Harvey (Reuters)

Hurricane Irma killed one person and left behind "total devastation" as the monster storm smashed into the tiny Caribbean island of Barbuda on Wednesday, authorities said.

"It is just total devastation, Barbuda now is literally rubble," Prime Minister Gaston Browne said in the aftermath of the monster Category Five storm.
Speaking later on CNN, Browne said that 95 percent of properties in Barbuda were damaged, with up to 30 percent demolished.

Emergency management office spokesman Midcie Francis added in a statement that one person died and that the damage was extensive.
 

Hurricane IrmaCaribbean

