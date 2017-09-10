close
Hurricane Irma pummels South Florida; Governor urges Donald Trump to declare it as major disaster

Florida Governor Rick Scott said on Sunday he has requested a major disaster declaration from President Donald Trump.

﻿
Last Updated: Sunday, September 10, 2017 - 23:07
Hurricane Irma pummels South Florida; Governor urges Donald Trump to declare it as major disaster

Washington: Florida Governor Rick Scott said on Sunday he has requested President Donald Trump to declare Hurricane Irma as a major disaster.

He also warned that devastating storm surges will hit the western coast of Florida as the hurricane churns northward.

"Areas of south Florida and The Keys have had up 12 inches of rain, and storm surge could reach 15 feet on the west coast," he said at a news conference.

Scott added, “We have received direct support from 16 states. We have received National Guard from Texas among other resources."

He further said, “We have done everything we can to open shelters. We have worked to make sure people get food. We have been working on getting gas in the state for this entire week. Unfortunately, now the ports are closed."

More than one million homes and businesses have lost power in Florida as Hurricane Irma pummeled the southern part of the state, Florida Power and Light said on Sunday.

Irma crossed over the Florida Keys on Sunday morning and was headed for the state`s southwest coast with maximum sustained winds of 130 miles (215 kilometers) per hour, making it a dangerous Category 4 storm, according to the latest update from the US National Hurricane Center.

It is expected to cause billions of dollars in damage to the third-most-populous US state, a major tourism hub with an economy comprising about 5 percent of US gross domestic product.

(With Reuters inputs)

Hurricane IrmaFlorida

