close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

Hurricane Maria: US President Donald Trump to survey hurricane-devastated Puerto Rico

Donald Trump will survey hurricane-devastated Puerto Rico Tuesday, hoping to underscore government recovery efforts and repair damage done by his contentious early response to the crisis.

﻿
AFP| Last Updated: Tuesday, October 3, 2017 - 10:57
Hurricane Maria: US President Donald Trump to survey hurricane-devastated Puerto Rico

Columbia: Donald Trump will survey hurricane-devastated Puerto Rico Tuesday, hoping to underscore government recovery efforts and repair damage done by his contentious early response to the crisis.

Nearly two weeks after Hurricane Maria thrashed through the verdant island, residents are still short of food and largely without access to power or portable water.

Trump`s wants to show that the federal government is on top of the daunting recovery effort, and that 3.4 million US citizens are not forgotten.

The administration`s critics said the early response was not fast enough or large enough, prompting the pugilistic president to punch back.

He berated San Juan`s mayor -- who was frequently on TV asking for help -- and suggested Puerto Ricans were "ingrates" who "want everything to be done for them."

Trump went on to accuse the media of lying about the "great job" he was doing, in a series of excoriating weekend tweets. 

"We have done a great job with the almost impossible situation in Puerto Rico. Outside of the Fake News or politically motivated ingrates... people are now starting to recognize the amazing work that has been done," he wrote.

The White House fired out a series of compliments about the relief effort from political allies to try and drive home the point.

It took the unusual step of citing a gushing call between Trump and former Puerto Rican governor Luis Fortuno, who now lives in Washington and works as a lobbyist.

Luckily for the White House, few Puerto Ricans had time or -- quite literally the energy -- to read or hear of the president`s barbed remarks.

But Trump`s visit will be carefully choreographed to avoid any embarrassing protests.

After an early departure from Washington, Trump is expected to land at Muniz Air National Guard Base near the capital San Juan.During roughly five hours on ground he and first lady Melania Trump will meet first responders, officials from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) as well as survivors.

He is also expected to meet the governor of the US Virgin Islands, which were also thumped by Maria, but are not quite ready for the massive footprint of a presidential visit.

Already this storm season, Trump has visited damaged areas of Florida, Louisiana and Texas (twice).

But his trip to Puerto Rico, normally a fairly routine show of presidential empathy, has taken on outsized political meaning.

"It`s been amazing what`s been done in a very short period of time on Puerto Rico," Trump said defending the response.

"There`s never been a piece of land that we`ve known that was so devastated," he claimed.

"The bridges are down, the telecommunications was nonexistent, and it`s in very, very bad shape. The electrical grid, as you know, was totally destroyed."

Puerto Rico is a US territory. Though Puerto Ricans are US citizens with US passports, they can only vote in presidential primaries.

If they live on the island, they cannot vote in US presidential elections. If they are living on the mainland, they can register to vote including for president, in whichever state they live.

TAGS

Hurricane MariaUS PresidentDonald TrumphurricanePuerto Rico

From Zee News

World

Radicalised person arrested after explosive find in Paris:...

Las Vegas hospital &#039;&#039;like a war zone&#039;&#039; as shooting victims flood facility
World

Las Vegas hospital ''like a war zone''...

Kerala

Amit Shah offers prayers at Rajarajeswara Temple

Palestinian cabinet convenes in Gaza in move to reconcile with Hamas
World

Palestinian cabinet convenes in Gaza in move to reconcile w...

Las Vegas shooting: Paddock described as unlikely gunman, well-off gambler and a loner
World

Las Vegas shooting: Paddock described as unlikely gunman, w...

Technology

India has talent, tools yet can't tackle big cyber att...

Las Vegas shooting: Investigators look into motive of gunman, a retired accountant
World

Las Vegas shooting: Investigators look into motive of gunma...

Goa

Will ban retail sale of fishes by Lamanis in Goa: Vijai Sar...

Reliance Jio&#039;s attractive offer for latest iPhone buyers; know details
Mobiles

Reliance Jio's attractive offer for latest iPhone buye...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video


WION FEATURES

K8 Plus: Lenovo's new phone available @ Rs 10,999

Heavy security outside Dera Sacha Sauda headquarters in Sirsa as search operation begins

WATCH Exclusive: After Doklam standoff, India begins road construction near LAC

Hurricane Irma, rampaging through Caribbean, is most enduring super-storm on record

Three train derailments in 1 day, fourth accident narrowly-averted

China says Indian Army chief's views contrary to those expressed by Modi, Xi