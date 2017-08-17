close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

If Doklam standoff continues, China may issue ultimatum to India, says ex-naval officer

China has multiple ways of pushing India back to its own soil if India ignores the ultimatum, as a few dozen military personnel and one bulldozer (in Doklam) is a piece of cake for the Chinese military," Xu said.

﻿
ANI| Last Updated: Thursday, August 17, 2017 - 12:33
If Doklam standoff continues, China may issue ultimatum to India, says ex-naval officer
Pic Courtesy: ANI

Beijing:With Doklam standoff still continuing between India and China, an ex-rear admiral of the Chinese Navy has warned that his country's foreign and defense ministries may issue an ultimatum to India before September to retreat to its side.

"If India keeps its troops in Chinese territory, China's foreign and defense ministries are very likely to issue an ultimatum before September of giving a certain number of days to India to withdraw its troops. After the deadline, if Indian troops still remain within China's territory, India will be responsible for all the consequences," the Global Times quoted Rear Admiral (Retired) Xu Guangyu, who is now a senior adviser to the China Arms Control and Disarmament Association, as saying.

China has multiple ways of pushing India back to its own soil if India ignores the ultimatum, as a few dozen military personnel and one bulldozer (in Doklam) is a piece of cake for the Chinese military," Xu said.

Rear Admiral (Retired) Guangyu even stressed that the BRICS summit will not be disrupted because of the Doklam issue and will specifically focus on cooperation between rising economies.

Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying has reaffirmed China's position that the withdrawal of the Indian troops in Doklam is the precondition to solving the problem.

"China is more than capable of defeating India in potential military conflict with its advanced weapons and air bases," Chinese state media quoted Chinese analysts said.

"Even if India withdraws its troops from the Doklam Plateau, China will not let the matter drop, because withdrawal is just the precondition, not the solution. China will still make India pay for its offensive and provocative behavior even if India withdraws its troops as China requests," Global Times quoted Ye Hailin, director of the National Institute of International Strategy, Chinese Academy of Social Sciences, as saying.

TAGS

DoklamIndiaChinaultimatumMilitary

From Zee News

Re-induction of retired cops: Officers undertake to resign
India

Re-induction of retired cops: Officers undertake to resign

10-year-old Chandigarh rape victim delivers girl child
Punjab

10-year-old Chandigarh rape victim delivers girl child

Palakkad Collector, who barred Mohan Bhagwat from hoisting national flag, transferred
Kerala

Palakkad Collector, who barred Mohan Bhagwat from hoisting...

Former UP CM Akhilesh Yadav detained on Agra Lucknow Expressway
India

Former UP CM Akhilesh Yadav detained on Agra Lucknow Expres...

Reliance JioPhone beta test starts – Here&#039;s how to book online, offline or via SMS
Mobiles

Reliance JioPhone beta test starts – Here's how to boo...

Kopardi gang rape case: Supreme Court dismisses petition of accused
Maharashtra

Kopardi gang rape case: Supreme Court dismisses petition of...

Rajiv Gandhi assassination case: Supreme Court seeks status report on IED used
India

Rajiv Gandhi assassination case: Supreme Court seeks status...

&#039;Encounter specialist&#039; Pradeep Sharma returns to Mumbai Police force
Maharashtra

'Encounter specialist' Pradeep Sharma returns to...

Have no right to stop Janmashtami in police stations, if I can’t curb Namaz on road: Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath
India

Have no right to stop Janmashtami in police stations, if I...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video


WION FEATURES

A wearable sticker that can prevent sexual assault

Neymar set to move to Paris Saint Germain

Council in Pakistan orders Revenge Rape of a 16-Year-Old

Photographing the world from a plane

Indian female cops are out in full force to protect women

Delhi's Mini Afghanistan: Far from war, these Afghanis have found their home in India