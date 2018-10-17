हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Pakistan

Imran Ali, who raped and murdered 6-year-old Pakistani girl, executed in Lahore jail

Imran Ali, who was accused of raping and murdering a six-year-old minor in Pakistan's Kasur district, was hanged in wee hours on Wednesday in Lahore's Kot Lakhpat Central Jail. 

Imran Ali, who raped and murdered 6-year-old Pakistani girl, executed in Lahore jail
Image Courtesy: Facebook

Imran Ali, who was accused of raping and murdering a six-year-old minor in Pakistan's Kasur district, was hanged in wee hours on Wednesday in Lahore's Kot Lakhpat Central Jail. 

During Imran's execution, Magistrate Adil Sarwar and the minor girl's father was present, Dawn reported. 

The death sentence was ordered by Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) judge Sheikh Sajjad Ahmed. 

“Imran was taken to the gallows just before dawn and he has been hanged with a rope in the presence of magistrate and a doctor,” Dawn quoted police officer Mohammad Afzal.

A medical official and the jail's superintendent was also present at the jail during the execution. 

Anti-riot forces and police were deployed at the Central jail during Imran's execution.

Imran's relatives and friends were allowed to meet him on Tuesday evening. 

In January this year, 24-year-old Imran had raped and murdered a minor in Pakistan's Kasur district. 

Imran was accused in nine such cases involving murdering/raping minors.

This was the 12th such incident to have occurred in the district over the period of a year. 

The minor's rape and murder had sparked outrage after the body was found in a trash heap on January 9 this year. 

On January 23, the police had declared Imran to be the prime suspect of the case following which the ATC handed the accused a death sentence. 

Imran had also filed a plea in the court against his conviction which was later rejected by the court. On June 12, the Supreme Court rejected Imran's plea, stating that the accused had admitted of committing a crime with eight other minors and he did not "deserve any sympathy in the matter of his sentences."

The deceased father had asked the court to publicly hang the convict but the court took out the death sentence inside the jail premise on October 17. 

Tags:
PakistanMinorrapemurderKasurImran Ali

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close