Imran Khan compares Pak to East India company

Lahore: Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan has claimed that the incumbent leaders of Pakistan are running the country like the Britishers ran the East India Company."Our country is being run like a company.

In Sindh we have Zardari`s companies; In Balochistan, its Fazlur Rehman and Achakzai companies, in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and have Asfandyar`s companies," The Dawn quoted Khan as saying.

While addressing his party`s first public meeting in Quetta, Khan accused all current the leaders of Pakistan of exploiting the country`s natural resources and said, "They are getting richer and richer with each passing day.

"Attacking Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif on the Panama Papers case, Khan said "The people want you to speak the truth about what business interests do you have outside Pakistan.

"The Pakistan PM`s political fate will now be decided by a joint investigation team to be set up by the Supreme Court. Dealing with aggressive Opposition is a big challenge for Nawaz.

The PTI chief also accused the Sharif government of controlling anti-state content on the social media and described these acts as an attempt to silence the voice of masses.

Narrating his interaction with Balochistan`s police officials, the PTI chief claimed that the policemen had kept asking him to bring police reforms in Balochistan like the ones he had brought in KP.

"Please remember, until the police are reformed people`s lives are not safe and until their lives are not safe, there is no welfare or happiness or business. People are scared," he said.