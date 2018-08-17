हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Imran Khan defeats Shahbaz Sharif to become Pakistan's new Prime Minister

Imran Khan secured 176 votes while Sharif got 96 votes out of 342-member lower house of Parliament. 

ISLAMABAD, PAKISTAN: Cricketer-turned-politician Imran Khan on Friday defeated Shahbaz Sharif in a one-sided contest to become Pakistan's next prime minister after the grand opposition alliance fell apart over the PML-N chief's nomination for the top post.

The election in the 15th National Assembly became just a formality after the Pakistan Peoples Party, led by Bilawal Bhutto Zardari with 54 seats abstained from voting.

Khan, 65, the chairman of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), secured 176 votes while his only rival and the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz chief Sharif got 96 votes.

Khan will take the oath on Saturday.

A total of 172 votes in the 342-member lower house of Parliament are needed to form a government.

Imran KhanPTIPakistanPTI cheif Imran KhanShehbaz Sharif

