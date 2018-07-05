हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Imran Khan

Imran Khan faces protest in Karachi, leaves campaign venue

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairperson Imran Khan on Wednesday faced protest in Karachi by voters. "Imran Khan faces protest in Karachi by voters in Arif Alvi’s constituency," a Twitter handle which goes by the name Pakistan media watch wrote on the micro-blogging site.

The group also posted a video of the protest. In the clip, Khan could be seen being "confronted by protestors making him to flee."

The cricketer-turned-politician is on a visit to the metropolis as part of his election campaign. The incident comes barely a few days later Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari’s convoy was pelted with stones on Sunday in Karachi.

Bhutto, who was on his way to Karachi’s Lyari town to kick start his election campaign, escaped unharmed in the attack. However, the window of his car was smashed by the miscreants.

