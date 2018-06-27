हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Imran Khan

Imran Khan gets huge support as campaign for Pakistan general election picks up

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan addressed an election rally in Mianwali, where the supporters turned out in large numbers to show their support to the legendary cricketer.

Imran Khan gets huge support as campaign for Pakistan general election picks up

Pakistan is gearing up for general elections and campaigning for the same is in full swing with all the parties going all out to woo the voters. Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan addressed an election rally in Mianwali, where the supporters turned out in large numbers to show their support to the legendary cricketer.

According to a report in Pakistan's Dawn News, though the turnout for the rally was huge, there were no women among the crowd. Members of Imran Khan’s party were quoted as saying that they were not invited for the rally as there was lack of segregated space for them, and that it could have led to misbehaviour with them.

The report further said that many who turned out at the rally were first-time voters, and were much convinced with the ideology of the cricketer-turned-politician. Addressing the gathering, Imran Khan said that he launched his poll campaign from Mianwali as it was from there that he began his political journey in 2002.

Pakistan media reports say that the PTI has emerged as one of the frontrunners in the run up to the general elections, scheduled for July 25.

However, the PTI chief also had his share of embarrassments during his election rallies. As per a report in The Express Tribune, a shoe was hurled at Khan during a poll rally in the Gujarat city. However, the shoe failed to find Khan and instead hit his party member Aleem Khan.

Following the shoe attack, the attacker was beaten up by Khan’s supporters and then handed over to the police. The report said that it was the second such attack on the PTI chief. Imran Khan’s party has alleged that such attacks have been carried out on the leader on the behest of the Pakistan Muslim League – Nawaz.

Tags:
Imran KhanPakistan general electionPakistan electionPakistanImran Khan PTI

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close