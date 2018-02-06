हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Imran Khan’s ex-wife Reham Khan leaves Pakistan after receiving threats

The British Pakistani journalist expressed her anguish over the development citing that she was forced to discontinue her daughter’s schooling.

By Zee Media Bureau | Updated: Feb 06, 2018, 10:31 AM IST
Comments |
Imran Khan’s ex-wife Reham Khan leaves Pakistan after receiving threats

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief Imran Khan’s former wife Reham Khan has left Pakistan reportedly after receiving threats. She left the country on Sunday night after her staff received several threat calls, and later confirmed the same to a television channel in Pakistan.

The British Pakistani journalist expressed her anguish over the development citing that she was forced to discontinue her daughter’s schooling. She further said that none of the political parties in the country backed her over the issue.

The 44-year-old TV journalist and Pakistani cricket legend-turned-politician Imran Khan had announced their decision to split amid reports that Imran objected to her meddling in politics.

Imran's marriage to Reham was his second after his first marriage with English heiress Jemima Goldsmith for nine years ended in divorce in June, 2004.

Tags:
Reham KhanRehman Khan leaves PakistanImran Khan wifeReham Khan Imran Khan
Next
Story

SpaceX poised to launch 'world's most powerful rocket'

Trending