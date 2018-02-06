Imran Khan’s ex-wife Reham Khan leaves Pakistan after receiving threats

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief Imran Khan’s former wife Reham Khan has left Pakistan reportedly after receiving threats. She left the country on Sunday night after her staff received several threat calls, and later confirmed the same to a television channel in Pakistan.

The British Pakistani journalist expressed her anguish over the development citing that she was forced to discontinue her daughter’s schooling. She further said that none of the political parties in the country backed her over the issue.

The 44-year-old TV journalist and Pakistani cricket legend-turned-politician Imran Khan had announced their decision to split amid reports that Imran objected to her meddling in politics.

Imran's marriage to Reham was his second after his first marriage with English heiress Jemima Goldsmith for nine years ended in divorce in June, 2004.