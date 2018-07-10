हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Pakistan

Imran Khan’s PTI candidate disqualified for using pics of Army chief, Chief justice on posters

A candidate of Imran Khan’s party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, Nasir Cheema, has been disqualified by the Election Commission of Pakistan for using photographs of country’s Army chief Qamar Javed Bajwa and Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar.

According to a report in Pakistan-based Dawn News, the PTI candidate was disqualified on charges of violating the electoral code of conduct issued by the Election Commission of Pakistan.

The issue was taken up by the election commission last week itself wherein the body had asked Cheema if the Pakistan Army Chief or the Chief Justice were related to him. The body had also questioned the significance and relation of the two with the general elections in Pakistan, scheduled for July 25.

Cheema reportedly submitted his reply to the Election Commission on Monday, following which the decision to disqualify him was taken.

The setback for Imran Khan’s party came even as the PTI unveiled its manifesto on Monday, promising a ‘Naya Pakistan’. The manifesto titled ‘Road to Naya Pakistan’, promises to turn the neighbouring country into an Islamic welfare state.

The PTI manifesto also called for strengthening the fight against corruption if the party is voted to power.

The manifesto also talks about judicial reforms to deliver “quality justice” to the people of Pakistan. Besides, it promises promotion of “politics of understanding” in troubled Balochistan.

Imran Khan’s party manifesto also endorsed the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), saying it will be turned into a game changer with enhanced bilateral relations with Pakistan’s all-weather ally China.

