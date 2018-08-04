हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Pakistan

Imran Khan’s swearing-in ceremony may be deferred, says Pakistani media

Imran Khan’s swearing-in ceremony may be deferred, says Pakistani media

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan, who is set to be sworn in as the next Prime Minister of the neighbouring country, may not take oath of office next Saturday, as expected earlier. The swearing in ceremony is now expected to be held on August 14, when Pakistan celebrates Independence Day, or August 15.

Pakistan-based Dawn News quoted Pakistan’s caretaker law minister Ali Zafar as saying that he, along with caretake prime minister Nasirul Mulk, want the oath taking ceremony to be conducted on August 14.

He told Dawn News that the newly-election National Assembly can be convened on August 11or August 12, following which the members can elect the next Prime Minister, whose swearing-in would be held on the day when the neighbour celebrates Independence Day.

According to the report, if the National Assembly meets on August 11, the swearing-in will be held on August 14, but if it meets on August 12, then Imran Khan will take oath as Pakistan’s 21st elected Prime Minister on August 15.

The swearing-in ceremony of Imran Khan has already grabbed headlines in India on speculations over the invitees. As per reports, former cricketers Sunil Gavaskar, Navjot Singh Sidhu and Kapil Dev, and actor Aamir Khan have been invited to attend Imran Khan’s swearing-in ceremony. However, Aamir Khan rubbished the reports saying he was “too busy to go to Pakistan”.

Dawn News had earlier reported that Imran Khan’s PTI had asked the foreign office of the country to clarify if foreign heads of state, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, could be invited for the swearing-in ceremony.

Imran Khan's PTI had emerged as the single largest party with 115 National Assembly seats in Pakistan general elections held on July 25. However, the elections were held amid allegations of Pakistan Army and ISI backing the PTI.

