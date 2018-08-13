Imran Khan to get full security, decides against vehicle entourage

One of the pillars of his pre-poll campaign was the message of austerity. Soon to become Prime Minister of a country that is currently in the grip of a severe economic crisis, Imran Khan has reportedly refused a full protocol that is the norm for the country's main political figure.

Pakistan-based Geo TV quoted spokesperson of Imran's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf as saying that he the PM-elect is not in favour of a long line of security cars and other such measures which result in a massive expenditure. Ministers in the new government too are likely to adopt a more modest cover. "Each minister owns at least eight cars. We need to reduce these expenses. There is no point keeping these many vehicles," said Fawad Chaudhry.

Chaudhry however clarified that there won't be any toning down of immediate security cover of Imran and it would be as per what is extended to Pakistani PMs.

It is also reported that Imran recently said no to cars of Pakistani Rangers while leaving his home and decided to step out with vehicular cover provided by regular security agencies.

Imran will take oath as the country's PM on August 18 but his real work will begin from thereon as Pakistan faces one of its worst economic crisis ever.