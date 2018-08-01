हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Pakistan

Imran Khan to move to official residence as private home declared vulnerable to threats

Imran Khan has reportedly asked for the lowest category house in the Ministers’ Enclave in Islamabad.

Despite asserting that he would not move into the Prime Minister’s residence, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan has now been compelled to move into an official residence. This was necessitated as the security agencies said that private house of the cricketer-turned-politician is vulnerable to threats.

According to news agency PTI, a house in the Ministers’ Enclave in Islamabad is likely to be declared the official residence of the PTI chief, who is set to become the next Prime Minister of Pakistan. Notably, during his victory speech on July 26 after the Pakistan general elections, Imran Khan had said that he would not use the Prime Minister’s House as his residence.

Senior police and security personnel had visited Banigala residence of Imran Khan and discussed security-related issues with Imran Khan and other senior PTI leaders. They said that the house was not fit to be the official residence of Prime Minister as it could not be provided fool-proof security due to open area.

Since the PTI emerged as the single largest party in Pakistan general elections, preparations have been on for the installation of the new government. Reports also emerged on Tuesday saying Imran Khan might invite SAARC country heads, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his oath-taking ceremony.

The reports were, however, dismissed by Imran Khan’s party. According to news agency ANI, "Tehreek-e-Insaf has rebuffed reports, which claimed that the party was planning to invite foreign dignitaries to the oath-taking ceremony of Imran Khan as Pakistan's Prime Minister." It added that the decision on the same was pending.

Imran Khan’s PTI has emerged as the single largest party with 115 seats in the general elections, which is short of majority. Though initial reports said that the party was struggling to get the final numbers, latest information in Pakistan media confirm that the roadblocks have been removed and Imran Khan is set to be the new Prime Minister of Pakistan. He will take the oath on August 11.

