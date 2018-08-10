हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Imran Khan

Imran Khan to take oath as Pakistan PM on August 18: PTI official

PTI's Faisal Javed Khan confirmed the date of the oath ceremony even though the party has not officially communicated this.

File photo

Imran Khan will take oath as Pakistan's next Prime Minister in a ceremony to be held on August 18. His party - Pakistan Thereek-e-Insaf - emerged as the single-largest after the elections last month amid cries of foul play from rivals.

PTI's Faisal Javed Khan confirmed the date of the oath ceremony even though the party has not officially communicated this at the time of publishing this report.

 

 

The ceremony itself is expected to be a modest affair with Pakistani media reporting that Imran Khan has called for austerity. Nonetheless, several high-profile dignitaries - national as well as from abroad - could attend the event.

And while celebrations are likely to continue till the ceremony itself, the task from thereon would be enormous - especially for Khan as he inherits a stuttering economy.

During numerous rallies before the elections, Imran Khan promised to weed out corruption and establish a welfare state. Never elaborating on just how he plans to free his country from the shackles of a shaky economy, the cricketer-turned-politician now has the biggest innings of his life to play out. Tackling domestic issues as well as foreign relations could well be a stern test going ahead.

