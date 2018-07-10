हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Pakistan

Imran Khan unveils PTI manifesto ‘Road to Naya Pakistan’, says ‘will invite India’

Cricketer-turned-politician Imran Khan on Monday unveiled the manifesto of his party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, ahead of general elections in Pakistan. The manifesto has been titled ‘Road to Naya Pakistan’ and promises to make the neighbouring country a welfare state.

A report in Pakistan-based Dawn News quoted Imran Khan as saying that the most important point in the manifesto is turning Pakistan into an “Islamic welfare state”. The manifesto comprises seven chapters, explaining details about the vision of Imran Khan’s party.

Another major highlight of the manifesto is PTI’s call for curbing proliferation of arms and ammunition. Taking about the issue, Khan said that he would also invite India and hold “strategic discussions” with New Delhi.

Imran Khan was further quoted as saying the PTI, if voted to power, will ensure end of corruption by making the National Accountability Bureau autonomous. According to the legendary cricketer, this move will help NAB take up all corruption cases.

The manifesto also talks about judicial reforms to deliver “quality justice” to the people of Pakistan. Besides, it promises promotion of “politics of understanding” in troubled Balochistan.

Imran Khan’s party manifesto also endorsed the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), saying it will be turned into a game changer with enhanced bilateral relations with Pakistan’s all-weather ally China.

The PTI manifesto launch came days after a survey showed Imran Khan’s party as a frontrunner for the Pakistan elections, scheduled on July 25.

A survey by Pulse Consultant showed Khan's party ahead with the support of 30 percent of respondents nationwide, compared to 27 percent for its main rival, the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N). The Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) was at 17 percent.

The new poll indicated a swing towards Khan's party compared to similar nationwide polls in 2017, which put the PML-N 8-9 percentage points ahead of PTI.

Khan's political fortunes have improved since PML-N leader Nawaz Sharif was removed as prime minister by the Supreme Court last year over undeclared assets.

