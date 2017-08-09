close
Imran Khan's party files plea against Nawaz Sharif's political activities

On July 28, a five-member Supreme Court bench disqualified 67-year-old Sharif for dishonesty and ruled that corruption cases be filed against him and his children, forcing the embattled leader out of office.

PTI| Last Updated: Wednesday, August 9, 2017 - 22:48

Islamabad: ricketer-turned politician Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party on Wednesday filed a petition with the Election Commission seeking restrictions on ousted premier Nawaz Sharif's political activities in the wake of his disqualification by the Supreme Court.

The petition was filed by advocate Babar Awan on behalf of Tehreek-i-Insaf leader Dr Yasmeen Rashid, hours before Sharif was to lead a rally to his hometown Lahore from Islamabad via the historic Grand Trunk (GT) Road.

The petition has been filed under Section 5 of the Political Parties Order 2002 and requests Sharif's disqualification from holding any post in any political party, the Dawn reported.

The opposition has decried Sharif's continued role in the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) after his disqualification by the apex court in the Panama Papers case.

The petition further states that the party carrying Sharif's name should be banned, asking that nominations made by him for the post of the prime minister and for the cabinet should be declared illegal.

TAGS

Imran KhanNawaz SharifPakistanTehreek-e-Insaf partyElection CommissionIslamabadPakistan Muslim League-Nawaz

