Imran Khan's PTI yet to get numbers for government formation in Pakistan

Imran Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf is yet to get the numbers to form government in the neighbouring country. The cricketer-turned-politician’s PTI has emerged as the single largest party with 115 general seats as the Election Commission of Pakistan declared the results of the general elections in the country.

While speculation is rife in the Pakistani media over possible members of Imran Khan’s cabinet, Dawn News has reported that there has been no discussion on the names so far, as the party is still busy gathering numbers for government formation.

A report in Dawn News quoted PTI sources as saying that no names were discussed in the meeting held at Banigala. The PTI officially refused to concede that a formal meeting was held in Banigala and no names of ministers or provincial chief ministers were part of the same.

Shafqat Mehmood, a senior member of the PTI, was quoted as saying that a “general discussion” was held on the possible challenges for Imran Khan’s party. He also dismissed reports of his being nominated as the speaker of Pakistan’s National Assembly.

The PTI is 12 seats short of majority. Pakistan Muslim League – Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) managed to bag 64 and 43 seats, respectively. PTI chief Imran Khan has won five seats and will have to vacate four seats, as per the election law of the country.

The ECP’s final tally gave PTI wins in 115 seats in the 270-seat National Assembly (NA). The Pakistan Muslim League - Nawaz (PML-N) was second with 64 seats and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) third with 43. Other parties to win seats in the NA race were Muttahida Majlis-i-Amal (MMA) with 12 seats, Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) 6, Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) and PML-Qadri at 4 each each, Balochistan National Party (BNP) at 3, Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) 2 and Awami National Party (ANP) with 1. Independent candidates won in 12 seats. The election to two seats were postponed by the ECP and will be determined by by-polls later.