In Diwali greeting, Pakistan PM says country committed to welfare of minorities

Islamabad: The Pakistan government is committed to protecting the rights of the minorities and promoting a society free from any discrimination, Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has said as he greeted the Hindu community on the occasion of Diwali.

"The Government of Pakistan is committed to the welfare of the minorities and safeguarding their fundamental rights," Abbasi said in his Diwali message on Thursday.

The golden principles of holy Prophet provides us the guidance for the protection of the rights of minorities, he added.

"I sincerely wish that may the festival of lights bring happiness and peace in the lives of all those who are celebrating this day," he said while extending greetings to the Hindu community across Pakistan and abroad.

He reiterated that the need to promote inter-religion and inter-faith harmony has never been as great as it is today.

"Let us never forget that no religion teaches hatred and violence. Indeed, every religion stands for promoting peace, harmony and love for humanity," the prime minister said.

He called upon the religious leaders to play their role in highlighting the core religious values and to promote those values that bind the society into bonds of humanity.

He also called upon the Hindu community to continue making their valuable contributions for the prosperity of Pakistan.

"We remain committed to promote a society free from any discrimination based on caste or creed," he said.