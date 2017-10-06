close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

In meeting with military, US President Donald Trump talks of 'calm before the storm'

﻿
Reuters| Last Updated: Friday, October 6, 2017 - 06:51
In meeting with military, US President Donald Trump talks of &#039;calm before the storm&#039;
Reuters photo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - After discussing Iran and North Korea with U.S. military leaders on Thursday, President Donald Trump posed for a photo with them before dinner and declared the moment "the calm before the storm."

"You guys know what this represents?" Trump said after journalists gathered in the White House state dining room to photograph him and first lady Melania Trump with the uniformed military leaders and their spouses.

"Maybe it`s the calm before the storm," he said.

What storm?

"You`ll find out," Trump told questioning reporters.

Classical music played in the background and tables were set in the nearby Blue Room for a fancy meal.

The White House did not immediately reply to a request to clarify Trump`s remark.

Earlier in the evening, while seated with the top defence officials in the cabinet room, Trump talked about the threat from North Korea and preventing Iran from getting a nuclear weapon.

"In North Korea, our goal is denuclearisation," he said. "We cannot allow this dictatorship to threaten our nation or our allies with unimaginable loss of life. We will do what we must do to prevent that from happening. And it will be done, if necessary, believe me."

During his speech to the United Nations General Assembly last month, Trump said the United States would "totally destroy" North Korea if needed to defend itself or U.S. allies.

The president on Thursday also had tough words for Iran, saying the country had not lived up to the spirit of an agreement forged with world powers to curb its nuclear programme.

A senior administration official said on Thursday that Trump was expected to announce soon he would decertify the landmark agreement. 

Trump has filled top posts within his administration with military generals, including his chief of staff, retired General John Kelly, and national security adviser, Lieutenant General H.R. McMaster. McMaster, who normally dresses in civilian clothes at the White House, wore his uniform for the meeting.

Without being specific, Trump pressed the leaders to be faster at providing him with "military options" when needed.

"Moving forward, I also expect you to provide me with a broad range of military options, when needed, at a much faster pace. I know that government bureaucracy is slow, but I am depending on you to overcome the obstacles of bureaucracy," he said during their cabinet room meeting.

TAGS

North KoreaUSUS PresidentDonald TrumpWhite House

From Zee News

Brazil horror: Guard sprays 4 toddlers, teacher with alcohol, burns them
World

Brazil horror: Guard sprays 4 toddlers, teacher with alcoho...

India calls for new global partnership to boost economic growth
India

India calls for new global partnership to boost economic gr...

World

North Korea says it is operating some factories left by Seo...

Tropical Storm Nate kills 22 in Central America, heads for US
World

Tropical Storm Nate kills 22 in Central America, heads for...

Pak targets BSF posts in Poonch again
Jammu and Kashmir

Pak targets BSF posts in Poonch again

Assam: 8 newborn babies die in hospital, state health minister says &#039;no human negligence&#039;
Assam

Assam: 8 newborn babies die in hospital, state health minis...

How the Las Vegas shooter foiled the city&#039;s counter-terror plan
World

How the Las Vegas shooter foiled the city's counter-te...

Islamic State: Defeating the virtual caliphate
World

Islamic State: Defeating the virtual caliphate

Anti-nuclear efforts lead crowded peace prize field
World

Anti-nuclear efforts lead crowded peace prize field

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video


WION FEATURES

K8 Plus: Lenovo's new phone available @ Rs 10,999

Heavy security outside Dera Sacha Sauda headquarters in Sirsa as search operation begins

WATCH Exclusive: After Doklam standoff, India begins road construction near LAC

Hurricane Irma, rampaging through Caribbean, is most enduring super-storm on record

Three train derailments in 1 day, fourth accident narrowly-averted

China says Indian Army chief's views contrary to those expressed by Modi, Xi