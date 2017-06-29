close
In Mosul, Iraqi forces push toward mosque blown up by Islamic State

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Thursday, June 29, 2017 - 14:41

Mosul: In their battle for Mosul, Iraqi forces are pushing toward a landmark mosque blown up last week by the Islamic State group.

Special forces Maj. Gen. Sami al-Aridi says his troops won't enter the destroyed al-Nuri Mosque complex since militants have likely rigged it with explosives but will work to secure the area.

Today's development comes as Iraqi forces are pushing through the last IS-held neighborhood in Mosul, the so-called Old City, to the west of the Tigris River.

The mosque is hugely symbolic from its pulpit, IS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi in July 2014 declared a self-styled "caliphate," encompassing territories held by IS in Syria and Iraq.

Iraqi and coalition officials say IS explosives destroyed the building while the militant group says a US airstrike was to blame.

TAGS

MosulIraqIraqi forcesIslamic stateal-Nuri MosqueAbu Bakr al-Baghdadi

