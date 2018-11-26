In snub to US, Imran Khan says Pakistan won't ever fight 'imposed wars'

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday said that his country will never again fight 'imposed wars' on its territory. Seen as a retort to the US which has maintained Pakistan needs to do much more to fight terrorism, Khan said that sacrifices made by his fellow countrymen cannot be equalled by any other country.

Khan was in Miranshah on his maiden tour to tribal districts of North Waziristan when he made the statements. "No other country or armed forces have done what Pak & its armed forces have done in the war against terrorism," he was quoted as saying by the country's Inter-Services Public Relations. "We have fought an imposed war inside our country at a very heavy cost of sweat, blood & eco. We shall not fight any such war again inside Pakistan."

Pakistan maintains that it has made countless sacrifices in the war on terror even though the world community mostly doubts such claims. The country has sponsored terrorism - mainly directed against India, and terrorists operating from its soil even carried out the dastardly Mumbai attacks exactly a decade ago. On the occasion, the US once again asked Pakistan to act against the culprits while India slammed the country for being insincere in the matter.

That Osama bin Laden was sheltered in a mansion in Abbottabad and the likes of Hafiz Saeed roam free in the country do not help Pakistan's cause either.

Islamabad though has repeatedly feigned innocence and despite a crumbling economy, continues to support home-grown terrorists - as is evident from Indian intelligence reports.