In touch with countries to locate 39 Indians missing in Iraq: Government

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Friday, June 16, 2017 - 22:46

New Delhi: India is in touch with all the countries which can help in locating 39 Indians, believed to have been abducted by terrorist outfit ISIS in Iraq in 2014, the government said today.

Responding to a question on the issue, External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Gopal Baglay said Sushma Swaraj had met representatives and families of these 39 Indians early this month.

"We are in touch with all nations who are helping us or who can help us. All possible steps are being taken. As of now we have the information that the people are alive. We have no such information to suggest that they are not alive," Baglay said.

The families said they had last heard from the men on June 14, 2014, when they all called home to say they were being taken away by ISIS fighters.

