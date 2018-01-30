हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Incredible! Plane lands in middle of highway after engine failure - Watch video

A small plane made an emergency landing on the 55 Freeway in Costa Mesa after its engine failed.

By Zee Media Bureau | Updated: Jan 30, 2018, 18:10 PM IST
Pic courtesy: Twitter/@CMFD_PIO

New Delhi: A small plane made an emergency landing on the 55 Freeway in Costa Mesa, California, the United States after its engine failed. Because of powerful winds, the pilot could not land at the nearest airport.

The pilot told the media that he was heading to Van Nuys from San Diego when the 'engine quit' and had the choice of either flying to John Wayne Airport or land on the beach.

However, with strong winds making it difficult for him to get to the airport, he decided to land on a freeway overpass.

Social media users, Dora Noriega and Peter Erni, posted videos which show the plane parked on the highway.

"I saw an opening on the highway and I went for it right away," pilot called Izzy Slod said, as per KNBC-TV Channel 4. "I had to make a last-minute, last-second judgment on whether or not we could make it over, and we didn't have the airspeed to make it over, so I went under it," he was further quoted as saying.

No one was injured in the incident. Also, the plane didn't hit any cars or cause any collisions on the roadway.

