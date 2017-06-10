India asks Gulf countries to solve Qatar crisis through constructive talks

New Delhi: Asserting that it has "vital stakes" in peace and stability in the Gulf, India today asked countries in the region to resolve the Qatar crisis through constructive dialogue and well-established international principles of mutual respect.

External affairs ministry said India is closely following the emerging situation in the region in the wake of the recent decision by Saudi Arabia and some other countries to break diplomatic relations with the State of Qatar.

Saudi Arabia, Egypt, the UAE and Bahrain announced on Monday they were cutting diplomatic ties and closing all connectivity links with Qatar, accusing it of supporting terrorism. The charge has been denied by Doha.

"India has time-tested friendly relations with GCC countries. With over eight million Indian expatriates living and working in these countries, we have vital stakes in the regional peace and stability," the ministry said in a release.

In this context, the government is closely monitoring the situation and is also in regular contact with the regional countries. Their authorities have assured the government continued support for welfare and well-being of the resident Indian communities, it added.

"We are of the view that all parties should resolve their differences through a process of constructive dialogue and peaceful negotiations based on well-established international principles of mutual respect, sovereignty and non-interference in the internal affairs of other countries," it said.

India believes that peace and security in the Gulf are of paramount importance for the continued progress and prosperity of the countries in the region.

International terrorism, violent extremism and religious intolerance pose grave threat not only to regional stability but also to global peace and order and must be confronted by all countries in a coordinated and comprehensive manner, the ministry said.

It asked Indian expatriates in the region to contact the Indian Embassy or Consulate concerned should they require assistance or advise consequent to the developing situation.