India-Australia discuss ways to enhance counter-terror cooperation

India and Australia on Friday discussed ways to enhance cooperation in tackling terrorism, radicalisation and cyber-crimes, the home ministry said.

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Friday, October 6, 2017 - 18:04

New Delhi: India and Australia on Friday discussed ways to enhance cooperation in tackling terrorism, radicalisation and cyber-crimes, the home ministry said.

The India-Australia joint steering committee discussed the issues threadbare at its first meeting here.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed the scope for cooperation in counter-terrorism and checking extremism and radicalisation besides steps to check illegal financial transactions, counterfeiting and cyber-crimes, a home ministry statement said.

Issues related to human trafficking and people smuggling, combating illegal drug trafficking, and sharing information between law enforcement agencies were also discussed.

The two sides agreed to pursue further the agenda for cooperation in specific areas with meetings of operational joint working groups involving agencies concerned, the statement said.

Today's meeting is a follow-up to the Memoranda of Understanding (MoU) on cooperation in combating international terrorism and transnational organised crime exchanged between the two sides during the visit of Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull to New Delhi in April this year and his talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Additional secretary in the home ministry TVSN Prasad and Stephen Bouwhuis, Australia's first assistant secretary in the International and Auscheck Division, criminal justice group, Attorney-General's Department, led the India and Australia delegation respectively led the delegations respectively.

