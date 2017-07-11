close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

India, China can handle border differences Foreign Secretary S Jaishankar says

In early June, according to the Chinese interpretation of events, Indian guards crossed into China's Donglang region and obstructed work on a road on a plateau adjoining the mountainous Indian state of Sikkim.

﻿
Reuters| Last Updated: Tuesday, July 11, 2017 - 16:25

Singapore: India and China can manage the differences that are likely to arise from time to time over their contested border, India's Foreign Secretary S Jaishankar said on Tuesday, commenting on recent tension sparked by Chinese road-building.

In early June, according to the Chinese interpretation of events, Indian guards crossed into China's Donglang region and obstructed work on a road on a plateau adjoining the mountainous Indian state of Sikkim.

Troops from the two sides then confronted each other close to a valley controlled by China that separates India from Bhutan - a close Indian ally - and gives China access to the so-called Chicken's Neck, a thin strip of land that connects India to its remote northeastern regions.

Delivering a lecture in Singapore, Jaishankar said Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and China's President Xi Jinping reached consensus on two points at a meeting last month on the sidelines of a regional summit in Astana, Kazakhstan. 

The two nuclear-armed Asian neighbours must not allow their differences to become disputes, and should ensure their relations were a factor of stability amid global uncertainty, Jaishankar said, summarising the two points.

"This consensus underlines the strategic maturity with which the two countries must continue to approach each other," he added at an event hosted by the National University of Singapore's Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy.

Asked specifically about the recent confrontation in the Himalayan region, Jaishankar said the neighbours had experience dealing with such situations.

"It is a long border," Jaishankar said. "As you know, no part of the border has been agreed upon. It is likely that from time to time there are differences."

He added, "It is not the first time that has happened. And when such situations arise, how we handle it is a test of our maturity.
"I see no reason why, when having handled so many situations in the past, we would not be able to handle it."

During his lecture, Jaishankar described the evolving India-China relationship as having direct implications for Asia and perhaps the world.

Ties between China and India, which fought a brief border war in 1962, have long been frosty over territorial disputes, as well as Beijing's support of Pakistan, and Indian leaders declined to attend China's 'Belt and Road' summit in May.

TAGS

IndiaChinaForeign SecretaryS JaishankarSingaporeChinese road-buildingDonglang regionSikkimBhutanNarendra ModiXi JinpingAstanaKazakhstanIndia-China relationshipChina's 'Belt and Road' summit

From Zee News

EuropeWorld

Donald Trump's visit to Britain to be delayed until 20...

India

Rainfall take a break in central India and southern peninsu...

Amarnath yatra terror attack: J&amp;K govt releases helpline number
Jammu and Kashmir

Amarnath yatra terror attack: J&K govt releases helplin...

AmericasWorld

United States avoids commenting on Sikkim standoff

Jammu and Kashmir

Emergency meeting of Jammu and Kashmir Cabinet underway

WorldAsia

Japan protests South Korea's 'comfort women'...

Reliance Jio new postpaid plans: Now avail 90GB data for 90 days at Rs 399
Technology

Reliance Jio new postpaid plans: Now avail 90GB data for 90...

AmericasWorld

White House criticises Russia sanctions stalled in House

WorldAsia

China says 'China responsibility theory' on North...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video


WION FEATURES

Journalists killed in the line of duty

The Hamburg Summit: Rallies, riots and raves

Modi's Israel visit very successful says senior editor Jerusalem Post

Top 5 inventions from Israel (Tech check)

Disabled dogs in Taiwan get hot new wheels

Is PM Modi changing Nehru's foreign policy?