India, China should peacefully resolve Doklam issue: British ambassador

To a question about any possible initiative by UK to resolve the long standing India-Pakistan security issue, Asquith said, "India, Pakistan — both countries are our friends. We value the relationship."

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Thursday, August 24, 2017 - 20:51
India, China should peacefully resolve Doklam issue: British ambassador
Pic Courtesy: PTI

Kolkata: The UK is hopeful that India and China would peacefully resolve the Doklam standoff in the next few weeks, a top British diplomat on Thursday said.

British High Commissioner Sir Dominic Asquith told reporters here that neither India nor China have sought UK's help in resolving the issue but the two countries will have an opportunity to break the deadlock in the next few weeks. He was referring to the BRICS summit scheduled to be held early next month.

"We continue to think that it should be resolved peacefully. We look forward to the two countries - China and India - resolving the standoff. They have opportunities in the next few weeks," Sir Asquith said on the sidelines of an event here.

"We will support and encourage them ...But as I say, we have not been asked by either China or India to get involved. So, considering the fact we have not been asked, we will not impose ourselves. Both countries are our friends. We value the relationship," the diplomat said in reply to a question if his country could play a role in finding a solution.

"Both countries are very important to us and it is a very important relationship," he said.

To a question about any possible initiative by UK to resolve the long standing India-Pakistan security issue, Asquith said, "India, Pakistan — both countries are our friends. We value the relationship."

China and India have been engaged in a standoff at Dokalam on the India, Tibet, Bhutan trijunction since June 18 after a Chinese army's effort to build a road was stalled by India.

On terror attacks in India and the UK, he said, "We have stood shoulder to shoulder with India on the terrorist issue for a long time."

UKIndiaChinaDoklamstandoffBRICS Summit

