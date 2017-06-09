close
India, Pakistan become full members of SCO

PM Narendra Modi said energy, education, transport, agriculture, security, development and trade would be the top drivers in India`s ties with the SCO.

IANS| Last Updated: Friday, June 9, 2017 - 15:35

Astana: India, along with Pakistan, was on Friday granted full membership of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) at the influential Eurasian political, economic and military bloc`s summit here.

Expressing his gratitude to the SCO for accepting India`s membership, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the forum represented 42 per cent of the world`s population, 20 per cent of its GDP and 22 per cent of its territory.

"Though we have become a member of the SCO only today, our relations with the region have been historic," Modi said.

He said energy, education, transport, agriculture, security, development and trade would be the top drivers in India`s ties with the SCO.

According to Modi, the SCO will also be a powerful partner in the international fight against terrorism.

Speaking after Modi, Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif congratulated India on getting membership in the inter-governmental organisation.

The formation of the SCO was announced in June 2001. India has been an observer to the forum since 2005.

Besides India and Pakistan, other members of the regional bloc are China, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan.
 

