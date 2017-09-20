close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

India ready to work above and beyond Paris climate deal: Sushma Swaraj

India along with more than 190 nations reached a pact in December 2015 with an aim to prevent an increase in the global average temperature and keep it well below 2 degrees Celsius.

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Wednesday, September 20, 2017 - 23:56
India ready to work above and beyond Paris climate deal: Sushma Swaraj
Pic Courtesy: IANS

United Nations: India has reaffirmed its commitment to the landmark Paris climate change agreement, saying it is willing to "work above and beyond" the pact to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj, during a UN 'Leadership Summit on Environment Pact', said that India had been at the forefront of the debate on environment and development.

Her remarks came amid uncertainty over the US role in the deal after President Donald Trump in June announced that America was withdrawing from the Paris deal, arguing that it gives undue advantage to countries like India and China.

India along with more than 190 nations reached a pact in December 2015 with an aim to prevent an increase in the global average temperature and keep it well below 2 degrees Celsius.

The deal, which replaced the 1997 Kyoto Protocol, was ratified last October.

Participating in the UN meet hosted by Secretary General Antonio Guterres, Ms Swaraj said India was willing to work "above and beyond" the Paris agreement.

"Understanding our responsibility towards planet Earth," External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar tweeted.

The summit was presided by French President Emmanuel Macron. India takes the climate change issue very seriously, Mr Kumar said.

"We also mentioned that Indian and France are working together on international Solar Alliance," he said.

During the day, Ms Swaraj had a series of bilateral meetings with leaders from Mexico, Norway and Belgium wherein focus was primarily on bilateral relations. She also called on Mauritius Prime Minister Pravind Jugnauth.

"There were some discussions on the possibility of a high-level visit from Belgium to India later this year," Mr Kumar said. Later in the evening, Ms Swaraj attended a reception hosted by the British Prime Minister Theresa May for the Commonwealth Heads of Government delegations.

Ms Swaraj is scheduled to hold meetings with her counterparts from San Marino, Brazil, Morocco, Moldova and call on Afghan President Ashraf Ghani.

She is also scheduled to participate in several multilateral meetings including that of the G-4 (Brazil, Germany, India, and Japan) and the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation foreign ministers.

TAGS

USIndiaParis climateSushma SwarajGreenhouse gasDonald TrumpUnited NationsAshraf GhaniTheresa May

From Zee News

Law student accuses Rajasthan-based self-styled godman of rape
Chhattisgarh

Law student accuses Rajasthan-based self-styled godman of r...

Surgical strike: Indian soldiers got into close combat with Pakistan Army, says ex-commander
India

Surgical strike: Indian soldiers got into close combat with...

Barack Obama speaks out against Republican healthcare plan
AmericasWorld

Barack Obama speaks out against Republican healthcare plan

Japan PM Shinzo Abe says time for North Korea dialogue is over
WorldAsia

Japan PM Shinzo Abe says time for North Korea dialogue is o...

Asia

Pakistan PM complains to US about greater role for India in...

West Bengal Child Rights Commission moves SC over Rohingya deportation
West BengalIndia

West Bengal Child Rights Commission moves SC over Rohingya...

Mahmud Abbas at UN calls for end to &#039;apartheid&#039; for Palestinians
WorldAsia

Mahmud Abbas at UN calls for end to 'apartheid' f...

Angela Merkel says in &#039;clear disagreement&#039; with Donald Trump over North Korea
AmericasWorld

Angela Merkel says in 'clear disagreement' with D...

225 killed in massive Mexico earthquake, rescue efforts on
AmericasWorld

225 killed in massive Mexico earthquake, rescue efforts on

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video


WION FEATURES

K8 Plus: Lenovo's new phone available @ Rs 10,999

Heavy security outside Dera Sacha Sauda headquarters in Sirsa as search operation begins

WATCH Exclusive: After Doklam standoff, India begins road construction near LAC

Hurricane Irma, rampaging through Caribbean, is most enduring super-storm on record

Three train derailments in 1 day, fourth accident narrowly-averted

China says Indian Army chief's views contrary to those expressed by Modi, Xi