India to open cultural centre in Israel

Jerusalem: India will be opening a cultural centre in Israel, the announcement regarding which is to be made during the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, an Israeli official here said today.

The deputy director general of Israel's foreign ministry, Mark Sofer, during a press briefing here said that among many things identified to strengthen ties between the two countries, India would also be opening a cultural centre.

Such an announcement would "fulfill a long time dream of the Indian community here", Noah Massil, the founder President of Central Organisation of Indian Jews in Israel, told PTI.

"We have been trying hard to establish an Indian cultural centre in Israel like the one in Cairo (Egypt)," he said.

"We had even reached out the Mayor of Ramle, which has a significant Indian community with such a request but it has not moved much ahead. We have been also thinking of putting such a request with Prime Minister Modi," Massil said.

"There are about 47 synagogues of the Indian Jewish community and they all can also pitch in with financial support if such a proposal comes up and the government allocates land for an Indian cultural centre," he told PTI.

Some of the youngsters of Ramle township have even registered an organisation for the purpose of establishing an Indian cultural centre in Israel.