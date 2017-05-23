close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

Indian billionaire to pay for expat prisoners' tickets

Firoz Merchant promised to provide USD 130,790 a year for the air tickets for released prisoners, to help them go back to their country and reunite with their families.

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Tuesday, May 23, 2017 - 14:29

Dubai: A Dubai-based Indian billionaire will donate a total of USD 130,790 a year to fund the return tickets of expatriates prisoners who have been released from jails in the UAE.
 

Firoz Merchant, founder and chairman of Pure Gold Jewellers, has just signed a memorandum of understanding with the UAE's

Faraj Fund, a charity initiative that seeks to promote the welfare of inmates in the country.

Merchant promised to provide USD 130,790 (Dh 480,000) a year to fund the air tickets for released prisoners, to help them go back to their country and reunite with their families.
 

Faraj Fund was established in June 2009 in Abu Dhabi through a decree issued by the Minister of Social Affairs.

The fund will be extended to inmates who cannot afford to pay for their airfare. The Dh40,000 monthly budget will be released to Faraj Fund once it submits a list of deported inmates.

Mumbai-born businessman, who has an ongoing initiative to help clear the debts of expatriates who land in jail, has just secured the release of 132 prisoners by paying off combined borrowings worth Dh150,000.

 "These prisoners are victims of circumstances and are not real criminals. They are in jail because of debt," Merchant had said.
Merchant is also working on providing financial aid to Ajman Police for the medical treatment of a policeman suffering from a neurological disorder.

An amount of Dh60,000 shall be allocated for his Chinese acupuncture treatment in Jordan.

"In unity with the Year of Giving initiative, we are working with the prison and law enforcement authorities to help insolvent prisoners; as well as members of the police force who work hard to ensure we continue to live in a secure and happy community," Merchant said.

TAGS

DubaiIndian billionairePCJPure Gold JewellersFiroz MerchantAjman PoliceAbu DhabiUAE

From Zee News

Top moments from Justin Bieber's Purpose India Tour con...

Amazon Great Indian Sale: These 10 products are really a ste...

Foods You Should Eat This Summer

US white supremacist turned Muslim accused of killing neo-...
AmericasWorld

US white supremacist turned Muslim accused of killing neo-...

Indian Army demolishes Pakistani posts in Naushera sector of J&amp;K
India

Indian Army demolishes Pakistani posts in Naushera sector o...

manresults.nic.in Manipur Examination Result 2017: www.cohsem.nic.in Manipur Higher Secondary Examination Result 2017 to be declared shortly
North EastEducation

manresults.nic.in Manipur Examination Result 2017: www.cohs...

Vizhinjam Port agreement not in favour of state: CAG
Kerala

Vizhinjam Port agreement not in favour of state: CAG

After adverse ICJ ruling, Pakistan calls for early hearing in Kulbhushan Jadhav case: Report
India

After adverse ICJ ruling, Pakistan calls for early hearing...

South Korea military fires warning shots at object flying n...
WorldAsia

South Korea military fires warning shots at object flying n...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video