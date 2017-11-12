Indian doctor charged with three sex assaults in UK

LONDON: A 52-year-old Indian-origin doctor in the UK has been charged with committing three sex assaults, according to a media report.

Vibhore Gupta, based at Edgbaston's Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Birmingham, was arrested in March this year, following a report made to the police.

In 2013, he added his weight to West Midlands Police's "Knives End Lives" campaign, aimed at raising awareness of the perils of carrying a knife, Birmingham Mail reported.

"A 52-year-old man from Harborne has been charged with three counts of sexual assault and one count of assault," a West Midlands Police spokesman said.

"The doctor is due to appear at Birmingham Magistrates Court on Tuesday November 21."

On University Hospitals Birmingham website, Gupta is described as a consultant in emergency medicine.

His area of professional interest is military medicine. A member of the emergency team said that he is also technical service head.