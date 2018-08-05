Indian man in US jailed for storing 1,000 photos, 380 videos of child porn

NEW YORK: An Indian man in the United States has been convicted for possessing child pornography. He has been sentenced to over four years in prison, followed by 10 years of supervised release. 28-year-old Abhijeet Das of Pittsburgh has been sentenced in federal court to 52 months imprisonment for possessing computer graphic files containing approximately 1,000 photographs and 380 videos depicting minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct.

As per the US law, child pornography is defined as any visual depiction of sexually explicit conduct involving a minor (someone under 18 years of age). Visual depictions include photographs, videos, digital or computer generated images indistinguishable from an actual minor, and images created, adapted, or modified, but appear to depict an identifiable, actual minor. Undeveloped film, undeveloped videotape, and electronically stored data that can be converted into a visual image of child pornography are also deemed illegal visual depictions under federal law.

As per the law, the legal definition of sexually explicit conduct does not require that an image depict a child engaging in sexual activity. A picture of a naked child may constitute illegal child pornography if it is sufficiently sexually suggestive. Additionally, the age of consent for sexual activity in a given state is irrelevant; any depiction of a minor under 18 years of age engaging in sexually explicit conduct is illegal.

The US law also prohibits the production, distribution, reception, and possession of an image of child pornography using or affecting any means or facility of interstate or foreign commerce It is also illegal to persuade, induce, entice, or coerce a minor to engage in sexually explicit conduct for purposes of producing visual depictions of that conduct. Any individual who attempts or conspires to commit a child pornography offense is also subject to prosecution under federal law.