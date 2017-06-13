close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

Indian Navy Chief Admiral Sunil Lanba pays floral tributes to Memorial of Indian soldiers

Haifa was liberated by Indian Army's Mysore and Jodhpur Lancers on September 23, 1918 in a famous cavalry charge. 

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Tuesday, June 13, 2017 - 20:57

Jerusalem: Indian Navy Chief Admiral Sunil Lanba today paid floral tributes to the Memorial of Indian soldiers, many of whom are buried in the cemetery in Haifa, Israel.

Haifa was liberated by Indian Army's Mysore and Jodhpur Lancers on September 23, 1918 in a famous cavalry charge that is now to become a part of the city's history books to be taught at the schools.

The Indian Army commemorates September 23rd every year as Haifa Day, to pay its respects to the two brave Indian Cavalry Regiments that helped liberate the city following a dashing cavalry action by the 15th Imperial Service Cavalry Brigade.

Lanba, who is also the Chairman of Chiefs of Staff Committee, met Chief of the General Staff of Israeli Defence Forces Lt Gen Gadi Eisenkot and Major General Udi Adam, Director General of Israel's Defence Ministry yesterday.

The Indian Navy chief's visit comes close on the heels of two major defence contracts between India and Israel and just weeks ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the Jewish state scheduled for July 4 to 6.

TAGS

Indian Navy Chief Admiral Sunil LanbaMemorial of Indian soldiersHaifaIsraelMysoreJodhpur LancersIndian Cavalry RegimentsImperial Service Cavalry BrigadeGeneral Staff of Israeli Defence Forces Lt Gen Gadi EisenkotPrime Minister Narendra Modi

From Zee News

Largest Cruise Ships Ever Built

Tamil stars posing with their kids! In Pics

DAY IN PICTURES - 4 June 2017

DAY IN PICTURES - 6 June 2017

North Korea releases US student, Secretary of State Tillers...
WorldAsia

North Korea releases US student, Secretary of State Tillers...

North Korea releases US student, Secretary of State Tillers...
WorldAsia

North Korea releases US student, Secretary of State Tillers...

President Pranab Mukherjee offers prayers at Kanchipuram...
India

President Pranab Mukherjee offers prayers at Kanchipuram...

Unaware if cargo ship hit Indian fishing boat: Captain
India

Unaware if cargo ship hit Indian fishing boat: Captain

Benjamin Netanyahu says does not want `escalation` in Gaza
WorldAsia

Benjamin Netanyahu says does not want `escalation` in Gaza

Finnish govt survives as new populist faction emerges
EuropeWorld

Finnish govt survives as new populist faction emerges

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video