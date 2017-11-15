Indians safe despite turmoil in Zimbabwe, says Ambassador

New Delhi: The Indian community in Zimbabwe is safe after country's military seized power, the Indian mission said on Wednesday.

Indian Embassy Harare tweeted saying, "Situation in Harare is calm. Embassy staff, Indian Community, both PIO and expat are safe. No reason for concern and worry."

Zimbabwe`s military seized power early on Wednesday but gave assurances on national television that the 93-year-old leader and his family were "safe and sound".

Mugabe has led Zimbabwe for the last 37 years.

"We are only targeting criminals around him (Mugabe) who are committing crimes that are causing social and economic suffering in the country in order to bring them to justice," Major General SB Moyo, Chief of Staff Logistics, said on television.

"As soon as we have accomplished our mission, we expect that the situation will return to normalcy," he added, Reuters reported.

Meanwhile, the Opposition Movement for Democratic Change called for a peaceful return to constitutional democracy, adding it hoped the military intervention would lead to the "establishment of a stable, democratic and progressive nation-state".

(With Reuters inputs)