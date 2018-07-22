हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Indians will come to Wagah Border and call Pakistanis their master: PMLN President Shehbaz Sharif ahead of Pakistan polls

The PML-N President while defending his elder brother and former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif said he came back to Pakistan leaving his ailing wife in London.

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif has said that people can change his name if he does not take Pakistan ahead of its arch-rival India after coming into power. Addressing a rally in Sargodha late on Saturday, the PML-N chief said: "If I do not end load shedding crisis in six months, you can change my name," adding "they (Indians) will come to Wagah Border and call Pakistanis their master."

The former Punjab CM said that he would bring Pakistan at par with Malaysia and Turkey. He added that he would visit Mahathir Mohamad and Tayyip Erdogan to learn from them and make Pakistan a great nation again, the Express News reported.

Shehbaz said that Pakistan cannot become a great nation by voting leaders like Imran Khan who have made false promises to "our nation". "Imran Khan alleged corruption against the Punjab government but not a single penny has been proved against me," he said adding "In fact, a corruption case has surfaced from Peshawar metro." 

The PML-N President while defending his elder brother and former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif said he came back to Pakistan leaving his ailing wife in London. He said the elder Sharif along with his daughter Maryam Nawaz were arrested and were not even allowed to meet Sharif's mother.

