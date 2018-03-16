IndiGo's brand new plane returns to base in France due to engine fault

IndiGo Airline's brand new ATR plane which was flying from Toulouse in France on Thursday returned to base one hour after taking off. The flight had to return due to low oil pressure in one of its engines.

IndiGo had taken the delivery of its first ATR (aircraft manufacturer) 72-600 aircraft (VT-IYA) In November 2017 in Toulouse, France. The airline and ATR had announced an agreement for the acquisition of 50 ATR 72-600s.

IndiGo airline's brand new ATR which was flying from Toulouse in France yesterday returned back to Toulouse after 1 hour of dead flight following low oil pressure in one of its engines. — ANI (@ANI) March 16, 2018

The ATR 72-600 is the most popular regional aircraft in its category. Its economics and operational versatility at small airfields makes it the perfect tool to support IndiGo's plans to build its regional network in India.

"The ATR 72-600's feature seat and trip costs that are respectively 10 percent and 20 percent lower than those of other in-production turboprops. They also feature the most modern cabin interiors, specifically designed for ATR by the Italian firm Giugiaro, with thinner seats, larger overhead bins and LED lightening for an optimal passenger experience. With its new ATR 72-600s IndiGo will be able to offer their passengers affordable fares, while opening new routes throughout the country, thus contributing to developing local economies and strengthening social links", IndiGo Authorities had said in a statement in November.

Features of ATR 72-600:

-Passenger capacity: 68-78 seats

-Engines: Pratt and Whitney 127M

-Maximum power at take-off: 2,750 horse power per engine

-Maximum weight at take-off: 23,000 Kg

-Maximum load: 7,500 Kg

-Maximum range with full passenger load: 900 nautical miles (1,665 Km)

(With ANI inputs)