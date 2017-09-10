Indo-Afghan strategic partnership council meeting tomorrow

New Delhi: Afghanistan Foreign Minister Salahuddin Rabbani arrived here on Sunday on a three-day visit during which he will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and co-chair the Indo-Afghan strategic partnership council meeting with External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj.

During the council meeting tomorrow, the two sides will discuss key bilateral and regional issues, including the security situation in the war-torn country and Indian assistance in various areas such as development and capacity- building.

Ahead of the visit, the Afghan media reported that during his meetings with the Indian leadership here, the minister is expected to renew Afghanistan's demand for greater Indian involvement in the war-ravaged nation.

India already has an extensive, USD 2 billion cooperation programme with Afghanistan and has supported road-building and the establishment of hospitals. It also trains Afghan police and army officers at military colleges in India.

India's programmes cover four broad areas infrastructure projects, humanitarian assistance, small and community-based development projects, and education and capacity development.

India has also given four military helicopters to Afghanistan which has been trying to strengthen its air power following significant cut in NATO forces. The last of the four Mi 24 attack chopper was given in November 2016.

Afghanistan has also been seeking India's assistance in making functional Soviet-era helicopters and transport aircraft which were not in flying condition.

This is first high-level meeting between India and Afghanistan after US President Donald Trump has unveiled his Afghan strategy where he envisages greater Indian role.

After the meeting of the council, the two sides are expected to exchange two pacts followed by statements by Swaraj and the visiting minister.