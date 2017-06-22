close
Indonesia arrests 41 suspected militants since May attack

Indonesian police say they have arrested 41 suspected militants following last month's twin suicide bombings in the capital that killed three policemen.

PTI| Last Updated: Thursday, June 22, 2017 - 17:04

Jakarta: Indonesian police say they have arrested 41 suspected militants following last month's twin suicide bombings in the capital that killed three policemen.

National police spokesman Major General Setyo Wasisto says 14 among them have been named as suspects in connection with the May 24 attack that also wounded six police and five civilians. Five others were released due to a lack of evidence.

Police have identified the group as members of Jemaah Anshorut Daulah, a network of Indonesian extremist groups set up in 2015 that has pledged allegiance to Islamic State group leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi.

Muslim-majority Indonesia has carried out a sustained crackdown on militants since the 2002 Bali bombings that killed 202 people, but a new threat has emerged from Islamic State group sympathizers.

